Rita Rudner Hana Hou at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Rita Rudner will once again appear at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, this time on Friday, July 28. After her sold-out show in January, she decided to come back to Maui to make sure everyone gets a good laugh. She’s been voted Las Vegas’s Comedian of the year for the past nine years in a row, loves Maui and is well-known for her epigrammatic one-liners. Kathy “Tita” Collins will open the show. $40-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of MACC