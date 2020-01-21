‘Rememberin’ Stuff’ at King Kekaulike Performing Arts Center

“Rememberin’ Stuff” will be playing at King Kekaulike Performing Arts Center from Friday, January 24th until Sunday, January 26th. Students will present an adaptation of The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton. See Ponyboy, Dallas, Sodapop, and the rest of the Greasers come alive on stage. Here’s an awesome opportunity to support and enjoy youth performing arts on Maui this weekend. $8/students and $10/adults, available at the door 30 minutes before showtimes. Showtimes are: Friday and Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 3pm. King Kekaulike Performing Arts Center, (121 Kula Hwy., Makawao); 808-727-3559.

photo courtesy of pioneerdrama.com

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/eventsRememberin’ Stuff play maui, King Kekaulike Performing Arts Center, maui stage, maui performing arts, maui youth stage, maui actors, maui school art programsFor more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments