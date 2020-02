Learn more about Rare Okinawan Dance Forms at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, February 6th. The presentation will be led by Wendy Tamashiro of Maui Okinawan Kenjin Kai, and Cheryl Yoshi Nakasone Sensei. The topic will be “The Dance/Drama of the Ryukyuan Royal Court: Shuri-style Kumiwudi.” Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 104, Kahului); 808-871-5554

photo courtesy of Cheryl Yoshi Nakasone

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



