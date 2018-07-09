Race to the Rescue: Paw Patrol Live at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

“Race to the Rescue: Paw Patrol Live” will happen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Friday, July 13th until Sunday, July 15th. Presented by Pedigree, this hot preschool series is live on stage in Maui! There’ll be everyone’s favorite pups plus an action packed, high-energy musical adventure. Bring your keiki to town for good times with puppies Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye, and Everest. $23-39/GA; $55/Gold Circle; $129/VIP. Showtimes: Friday, July 13, 6pm; Saturday, July 13, 10am, 2pm and 6pm; Sunday, July 15, 10am and 2pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC