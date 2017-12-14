Quizunderstood: What do you know about Augie T’s recent show for US troops?

1. On Dec. 8, Honolulu Civil Beat reported that one of the best sources of pre-20th century writings on Hawaii is a library that isn’t actually in Hawaii. Where is it?

A. Washington, D.C.

B. New York

C. California

D. Massachusetts

E. Oregon

2. Comedian Augie T, along with his daughters Malia Mendigorin and Mahealani Sims-Tulba, recently performed a show for U.S. troops, according to a Dec. 7 announcement from the comedian. Where was the show?

A. South Korea

B. Okinawa

C. Kuwait

D. Afghanistan

E. Germany

3. According to a very depressing Dec. 9 Maui News story, there are no licensed childcare centers for infants and toddlers on Lanai and Molokai. What is the ratio of infants and toddlers to licensed childcare center seats on Maui?

A. There are no licensed childcare centers for infants and toddlers on Maui.

B. 52 to one

C. 34 to one

D. 19 to one

E. 4 to one

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: D–Massachusetts

2: A–South Korea

3: C–34 to one

Photo courtesy Augie T