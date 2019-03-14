‘Public Love‘ is happening at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, March 20th. Presented by Morgan Thorson and collaborators, this originally choreographed dance performance will combine movement with light, sound, and objects. Dancers include Jessica Cressey, Non Edwards, Allie Hankins, Sam Johnson, Alanna Morris-Van Tassel, and Valerie Oliveiro. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

