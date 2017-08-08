ProArts Playhouse in Kihei wants sponsors for their new theater seats

ProArts Playhouse in Kihei is inviting the public to sponsor a seat in their theater’s newly renovated space. With a $150 donation, you can name one of their new seats after yourself, a loved one or a business and have a personalized plaque displayed on a seatback.

The opportunity to become a permanent part of the theater is a limited, as there are only 100 seats in the venue (the theater currently uses movable metal chairs that require separate seat cushions and aren’t particularly comfortable). The $150 donation will benefit the renovation of the theater and the continuation of ProArts program. It’s also 100 percent tax-deductible.

Theater operators urge you not to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to leave a big impact on their intimate space and show fellow patrons you have their back–literally.

The center section of seats is nearly sold out. For information about available seats, call 808-463-6550.

ProArts’ production of The Elephant Man, directed by Sally Sefton, runs from Sept. 22-Oct. 8.

Photo: The New York Architect/Wikimedia Commons