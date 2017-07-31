Peace on Your Wings: A Musical with Movement at Iao United Church of Christ 

You can see Peace on Your Wings: A Musical with Movement at the Iao United Church of Christ on Sunday, Aug. 6. The production is based on the true story of a 12-year old victim in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, exactly 72 years ago. Co-authored by Jenny Taira and Lauren Rubin, Taira will give a keynote address and Rubin will sing excerpts from the musical. Maui Taiko, the Iao Church Choir “Kosrae Etawi” and Japanese koto musicians will also perform. Make origami peace cranes before the show, and enjoy tea and refreshments following the event. Free. 5pm. Iao United Church of Christ, (2371 W. Vineyard St., Wailuku); 808-244-7353; Iaoucc.org

Photo courtesy of Maui Peace Action