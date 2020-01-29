Pastie Premiers 2020: An Open Night of Burlesque at Pro-Arts Playhouse

‘Pastie Premiers 2020: An Open Night of Burlesque’ will be going down at Pro-Arts Playhouse in Kihei on Saturday, February 1st. Presented by the talented Cabaret & Cocktails crew, the one-night-only show will feature new acts, new styles, and new performers. The night is sure to be a titillating experience full of humor and tease. 21+. $25/GA; $35/VIP. Doors open at 7:30pm. Show begins at 8pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; proartmaui.com

