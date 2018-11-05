‘Pakalolo Sweet’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

“Pakalolo Sweet” will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, November 9th and Saturday, November 10th. Pakalolo Sweet is a play written by Hannah li-Epstein. It’s a story about Junior, a young Hawaiian man that comes from a lineage of marijuana growers. He’s expecting a baby with his girlfriend, and during a night of good times, cultural aspects of marijuana and pre-contact Hawai‘i are explored. (This show includes smoking on stage and adult themes). $28. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC