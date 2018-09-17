Other Desert Cities at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

A production of “Other Desert Cities” will be at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei from Friday, September 21st until Sunday, October 7th. The story is about Brooke Wyeth. After a six year absence, she returns home to Palm Springs to celebrate Christmas with her family, and announces her plans to publish a memoir about some of her family’s skeletons in the closet. Check out the show to watch the emotions unfold. Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm (no performance on Sep. 29) & Sunday at 3pm (two performances on Sep. 30, 2pm and 7pm). ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

photo courtesy of ProArts Playhouse