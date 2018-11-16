Opportunities for aspiring playwrights

With regular – and justified – complaints about the difficulties in pursuing artistic endeavors, it is newsworthy to note that ProArts Playhouse in Kihei is actively looking for new and fresh local content.

ProArts plans to produce one or more locally written plays in June 2020 to conclude its 2019-2020 season and meet part of the venue’s mission statement, which is to “offer opportunities to nurture creativity and self-expression.” As we go to press, ProArts is presenting an 80-minute play written, directed, and performed by Maui’s Lin McEwen.

On the heels of that success, ProArts Playhouse announced it is looking for submissions of plays written by local playwrights. For a play to be considered, it must be fully written at time of submission, and 60 minutes in length or longer (shorter one-acts will be considered, but production will depend on receipt of sufficient submissions to organize an evening of one-acts); musical plays may be considered with original sheet music to which the author has rights.

All plays must be written to conform with the theater’s physical space and production resources. ProArts is requesting a small cast size, six or fewer actors preferred. Multiple characters by actors is allowed but the space is too small for more than 10 actors.

Deadline for submissions is June 30, 2019. Notification of decisions will be sent no later than August 31, 2019. Announcement of accepted submissions will be made in September 2019 as part of the opening of our 2019-20 season.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 808-463-6550.