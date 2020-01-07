OnStage Dance Company’s Dance Revue at Historic Iao Theater

OnStage Dance Company’s Dance Revue will happen at Historic Iao Theater from Friday, January 10th until Sunday, January 12th. For their second annual event, OSDC will bring local Maui choreographers and dancers together for an unforgettable performance. Dance styles include tap, jazz, modern, ballet, musical theater, lyrical, and contemporary. This yearʻs choreographers are Dejah Padon, Erin Kowalick, Felicia Chernicki-Wulf, Jaidah Gertrude, Rachel Lockhart, Jessica Dungans Barton, and Erin McCargar. $25. 7:30pm. The Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

