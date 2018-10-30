There’ll be Onstage Dance Company Auditions at Maui OFFstage Studios on Monday, November 5th. Six local choreographers are looking to cast dancers in their pieces ranging from tap to jazz, lyrical/contemporary, and more. The inaugural performances will be part of the 2019 Maui Fringe Festival in January. Please wear appropriate shoes and dance attire, and be ready to dance and have fun. Dancers must be at least 15 years old to audition. To reserve your spot, call or email Dejah Padon at [email protected] 6:00pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (811 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Erin Kowalick