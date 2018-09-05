ONO! The Cats Meow at Historic Iao Theater

“ONO! The Cats Meow” will be at Historic Iao Theater on Monday, September 10th. For one night only, Maui stage enthusiasts can enjoy a production that’s based upon the story of a mysterious Hollywood death. Enjoy a range of jazzy characters on stage like Charlie Chaplin, Marion Davies, and Thomas Ince. See what happens during a notorious weekend on board William Randolph Hearst’s yacht in 1924. Free. 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui On Stage
