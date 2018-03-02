You can see a production of Once Upon a Mattress at Baldwin High School this weekend and next: Mar 2-4 and Mar. 9-11. Presented by the Baldwin Performing Arts Learning Center and Baldwin Theatre Guild, student actors will perform their take of a classic tale The Princess and the Pea. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $7 students (age 12-17), $5 children (age 11 and under). Showtimes are 7pm on Friday and Saturday, and a 2pm matinee on Sunday (and on Mar. 10). Baldwin High School, (1650 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-727-3200; Baldwin.k12.hi.us

Photo: Jack Grace