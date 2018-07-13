See Oliver Live! at Lahaina Gateway from Thursday, July 19th until Sunday, July 29th. Maui’s keiki have been hard at work this summer at the Theatre Theatre Maui Westside summer camp. See Maui’s youth actors and entertainers grace the stage with a Maui-style rendition of this classic tale. Pre-sale tickets available at Lahaina Music. Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. $12/Adults (13+); $7/Child (3-12). Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Theatre Theatre Maui
Comments