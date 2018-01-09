New Shanghai Circus at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The New Shanghai Circus returns to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Monday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 16. Internationally renowned, the New Shanghai Circus is a group of some of the most highly skilled and rigorously trained acrobats. They’ll build on traditional Chinese acts with gorgeous costumes, extra layers of complexity and impressive stunts. Showtimes: Monday, Jan. 15, 4pm and 7:30pm; Tuesday, Jan. 16, 4pm and 7pm. $12-35. 4:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy the MACC
Comments