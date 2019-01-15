New Shanghai Circus at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

New Shanghai Circus will be back at Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Saturday, January 19th until Monday, January 21st. Without a doubt, their annual Maui shows are one of the most anticipated stage events of the year. See astonishing athletes, acrobats, jugglers, and contortionists. Chinese acrobatics date back to 700 B.C. Get your family and friends together to see what all the fuss is about! Go online for tickets and showtimes. $12-$55+. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC