There’s a New Play Competition with ProArts Playhouse until Thursday, April 4th. They encourage new and established playwrights to submit their projects. An application and summary of rules is listed on their website and Facebook page. The winner will be awarded $1,000, a generous sponsorship donated by Marji and Michael Tibbott. The winner will be announced in late August. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; proartsmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ProArtsonMaui

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events