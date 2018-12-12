Naughty Noel Variety Show at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

The Naughty Noel Variety Show will be at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei from Friday, December 14th until Sunday, December 23rd. Presented by Cabaret & Cocktails, guests can enjoy a holiday show with Santa’s cheekiest elves, naughty and nice singers, dance, comedy, and more. There will also be a live auction after each show – a perfect opportunity to find some unique holiday gifts! $26. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; proartsmaui.com
photo courtesy of Cabaret & Cocktails
