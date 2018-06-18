Naomi Nye & Cathy Song in the Green Room at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

Naomi Nye and Cathy Song will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, June 22nd. Presented by the Merwin Conservancy, here’s a great literary event focused on “poetry’s role as an antidote to the chaos in the world around us.” Naomi Shihab Nye is a professor at Texas State University and Cathy Song is a teacher in Hawaii’s “Poets in the Schools” program. There’ll also be a post event reception. $25 and $10 for students w/ID. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Merwin Conservancy