My Son Pinocchio Jr. at Historic Iao Theater

A production of ‘My Son Pinocchio Jr.’ will be at Historic Iao Theater on Saturday, July 20th and Sunday, July 21st. The Maui OnStage Theater program invites all to attend this family-friendly event. See this timeless tale live, and see all of your favorite characters like Pinocchio, Geppetto, the Blue Fairy, Stromboli, and more. The next shows will be on July 27th & 28th. $6-$10. Saturday at 11am, and Sunday at 1pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of WPAA

