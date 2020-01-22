‘My Name Is Mommy’ at Historic Iao Theater

“My Name Is Mommy” will be at Historic Iao Theater on Sunday, January 26th. Written and performed by April Wish, the show production celebrates motherhood, poetic passages, and humor with modern day scenarios. It premiered at SOLOFEST 2019, the largest solo theatre festival on the West Coast, and went on to a sold out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019, garnering the ENCORE! Producer’s Award. Here’s your chance to see this award-winning production on the Valley Isle. $15. 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

