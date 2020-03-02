MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

Mrs. Krishnan’s Indian Ink Theatre at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Mrs. Krishnan’s Indian Ink Theatre will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, March 6th. Step into the back room of Mrs. Krishnan’s store. The stage show is a party like no other with colorful decor, laughter, cooking, DJ’ing, drama, music, and plenty of entertainment. New Zealand theatre invites the Maui community to a joyous celebration of life! $45- $65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

