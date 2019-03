Check out the Monthly Comedy Show at Wai Bar in Wailuku on Saturday, March 30th. Happening on the last Saturday of every month, here’s your chance to LOL to some seriously funny knee-slapping comedians on Maui. Support Maui Nui’s funny folk and stay for an after-show performance by the Maui Belly Dance Company. Free. 6-8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; waibarmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Wai Bar

