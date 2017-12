Miranda Sings Live… You’re Welcome Tour at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Miranda Sings Live…You’re Welcome Tour will stop at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Colleen Ballinger is an actress, comedian and singer famous for her character Miranda Sings, an arrogant but talentless internet personality. As an international phenomenon, she has more than 12 million devoted subscribers on YouTube and over two billion views. $49.50-75. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC