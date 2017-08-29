MauiTime talks story with Male Burlesque Dancer Tony Valentine about his Girls Night Out show

If you’ve seen Magic Mike, then you have a good idea of what kind of fun the ladies will have at Tony Valentine’s Girls Night Out event (Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Iao Theater). The concept of putting tantalizing male burlesque dancers onstage started in Los Angeles in 1978 with the opening of Chippendale’s. That led to an international phenomenon with several independent touring shows around the globe.

Now, former Chippendale’s dancer Tony Valentine is featuring a new show here on Maui, so we caught up with him between dancing gigs across the continent to find out the audience should expect.

MAUITIME: What do you have in store for the ladies this year?

TONY VALENTINE: An unforgettable evening of fun, excitement, passion, romance, with a little Fifty Shades Of Sex, because we plan on coming back next year!

MT: What makes your show unique from other male burlesque acts?

TV: My dancers treat the women like queens. They love giving them the show they want to see and remember for a lifetime.

MT: So what does Chippendales mean, for those who aren’t familiar?

TV: Fun fact: Chippendales actually refers to 16th century English-made furniture. It was the furniture in the original club. Chippendales first started in 1978 in Los Angeles California on Overland Avenue. The second club opened in New York City on 61st & 1st Ave and it was called Club Misuse.

MT: How does Magic Mike play a part in your show?

TV: Channing Tatum did an individual solo act in the movie. We do the same number with all five guys called “The Grinder.” With both Magic Mike movies, Fifty Shades Of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker, women want the thrill that they’ve seen on the big screen and read about. We bring that to life when we give them the interaction with the men on stage. They can actually be right in the center, getting all the attention, not just sitting at home daydreaming about the excitement it can bring to their lives. It’s Disney World for women! It’s their time to let the hair down, get out, get crazy for one night of the year.

MT:Do you dance in your show?

TV: Of course I do!

MT: Will you get any free time to play while you’re on Maui?

TV: We did a show at the Iao Theater two years ago and we sold out. We had a blast partying with the ladies all night. This year again, after the show, there will be a Meet & Greet after-party at Bistro Casanova and we’ll party all night again. This is our play time, giving the beautiful women of Maui a show of a lifetime just like we did two years ago.

MT:Where are you headed next?

TV: Molokai and Oahu.

MT: Lucky ladies of Molokai! Where has your show toured before coming to Hawaii?

TV: We perform all over the US, as well as Europe, Asia, all over South America, as well as cruise ships.

MT: How many dancers are in the show and where are you from?

TV: There are six dancers and they’re from around the country. We have dancers from Las Vegas, Nevada, New York City, Cincinnati, Dallas, Miami and Chicago.

MT: How do you train to be a male dancer? What advice would you give to aspiring male dancers on Maui?

TV: We get our training hands-on! Lots of experience as we perform over 200 shows a year. For aspiring dancers, you have to stay in the gym. Stay up to date with music and new dance moves. Ask your customers what they want and like.

*

Tony Valentine’s “Girls Night Out”

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Iao Theater

68 N. Market St., Wailuku

Doors open at 6pm; Show starts at 7:30pm

For tickets call 808-242-6969 or go to Mauionstage.com.