Maui OnStage to do ONO reading of Samuel Beckett’s ‘Waiting for Godot’

Those of you who can’t get enough Freudian/Jungian/existentialist/absurdist drama in your life will be interested to know that Maui OnStage will put on a free One-Night-Only reading of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot this Monday, July 17. Written in the early 1950s, the classic play about people literally waiting for some guy named Godot to show up is filled with political and religious symbolism and invites all sorts of religious, social and philosophical interpretations. The show is directed by Paul Janes-Brown and features Rod Antone (yes, the County of Maui’s Communications Director), Karlan K. Birnie, Tom Blackburn-Rodriguez, Karli Rose and Doug Self. Free. 6:30pm. Iao Theater (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo: Wikipedia