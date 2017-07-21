Maui OnStage is presenting Willy Wonka Kids at the Iao Theater. The all-youth cast will wow you with their fun portrayal of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Five golden tickets will be hidden in scrumptious candy bars, there’s a tour of the factory, and the winner will receive a lifetime supply of candy… and something even bigger. The show runs through Sunday, July 30. Showtimes are times are Saturdays at 11am and Sundays at 1pm. Cost is $6 for kids, $10 for adults. 11am. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

photo: Wolf Pack