Maui OnStage presents How I Brought Peace to the Middle East: A Tragic Comedy at the Iao Theater on Monday, Nov. 13. David Kaye will take you back to his years in Vermont when he was “Jew-ish.” He’ll then fast forward to Israel, then back to the northern regions of New England. Everything about his delivery is compelling, whether he’s a middle school bully, a frantic parent or a confused man. Free. 6:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Maui OnStage