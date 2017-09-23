Maui OnStage‘s production of Harvey will be at the Iao Theater on weekends from Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 15. It’s the story of Elwood P. Dowd, a friendly man who claims to have a six-foot rabbit friend. His sister thinks he’s having hallucinations and tries to have him committed. Is Harvey real? Check out the show to find out. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. $20-40. 8am. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo: Flickr/fauxto_digit