Maui OnStage‘s production of Cabaret will be at the Iao Theater from Friday, Mar. 2 through Sunday, Mar. 18. This classic musical tells the story of Clifford Bradshaw (played by Stephen Webb) and Sally Bowles (Lin McEwan). Bradshaw’s an American writer looking for inspiration for his next novel in Berlin when he stumbles upon the Kit Kat Club, where he meets performer Sally Bowles. They begin a relationship which blossoms into a whirlwind romance of unexpected delight. $20-40. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo: Jack Grace