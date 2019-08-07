Maui On Stage’s ‘Call for Dancers’ is happening Tuesday, August 13th and Thursday, August 15th. The dance company is inviting all types of dancers to audition for their second annual dance revue. Must be at least 16 years old, and there is no need to prepare anything for the audition. There’ll be a warm-up, and a lyrical, contemporary, jazz, and tap (if applicable) combination. Please wear appropriate shoes and dance attire. For more information email [email protected] Sign up online. 6-9pm/both days. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); mauionstage.com/onstage-dance-company

photo credit Jack Grace

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events