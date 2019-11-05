Check out the Maui Live Comedy Series at Historic Iao Theater on Friday, November 8th or Saturday, November 9th. Both evenings will feature the one and only Outlaw of Comedy, Carl Labove. Enjoy many LOL moments with this funny guy who has his own residency at the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Go online for more info. $25-$40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Live Comedy Series

