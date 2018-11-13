Maui Aerial Arts Presents “The Map of Leaving” at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, November 17th. The show will feature 13 aerial circus performers on stage at the MACC. “The Map of Leaving” evokes the intimacy of the now, the nostalgia of the past, and the excitement for the future with a journey through emotion. This will be a very cool experience for the Maui stage show voyeurs. $35. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Aerial Arts