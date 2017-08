Maui Academy of Performing Arts inducts new board officers

The Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) inducted its new board officers for 2017-2018 on July 18.

Dr. Virginia Cantorna was inducted as president, Mason Williams as vice president, Marion Haller as treasurer and Linda Howlett as secretary. The board recognized and thanked outgoing board treasurer Cate Bellafiore.

Newly elected board members include Tom Hallagan, Satisha Smith, Sara Patton, Mason Williams and Lou Young. They join current board directors Herman Andaya, Robert DeVinck, Rochelle Dunning, Lisa Mosbarger, Donna Nabavi and Kristina Shugars.

The board’s major focus for the upcoming year is to refurbish the property that was purchased on Main Street to create a permanent home theater and to accommodate the space needed for MAPA’s growing educational programs.

Pictured above, left to right: Marion Haller, Lisa Mosbarger, Mason Williams (seated), Linda Howlett, Dr. Virginia Cantorna, Robert DeVinck, Sara Patton, Kristina Shugars (seated), Lou Young, Satisha Smith, Donna Nabavi (seated), Herman Andaya, Jr.

Photo: Peter Liu