See a production of ‘Matilda The Musical’ at Historic Iao Theater on Friday, November 29th until Sunday, December 15th. Presented by Maui OnStage, attendees can watch Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ come to life on the big stage with an all-ages cast of Maui actors, singers, creatives, and more. It’s a captivating masterpiece that projects the story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Here’s a wonderful family-friendly stage show to enjoy in Wailuku this holiday season. $20. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

