There’s a Master Class with Jacob Jonas: The Company at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, February 27th. Maui’s intermediate dancers are invited to learn about the core values taught at the Jacob Jonas Company Studio in Los Angeles, Ca. Student dancers will have an opportunity to gain new skill sets to diversify their dance strengths, and receive a $5 discount on tickets for the Jacob Jonas Company show that’s at the MACC on Thursday, February 28th. $10. 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Minh Tran