Marlon Wayans LIVE at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Marlon Wayans will be LIVE at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, July 22nd. Wayans isn’t just a comedic actor, he’s a stand up comedian, writer, producer, actor, and film director. Now, Maui gets to see what’s up with Marlon on stage at the MACC. He’s famous for lots of roles in movies and TV shows like In Living Color, The Wayan Bros, Scary Movie, White Chicks, and his newest NBC sitcom, Marlon. Get your tickets early, we think this one might sell out! $45.50 – $59.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo credit Michael Carico