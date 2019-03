Marc Bamuthi Joseph will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, March 7th. His group will present a performance fused with spoken word, poetry, hip hop, samba, and street soccer elements. They’ll showcase social awareness, amazing choreography, and meditation through movement. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Bethanie Hines

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events