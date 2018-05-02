MAPA’s Spring Extravaganza at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

MAPA’s Spring Extravaganza will happen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6. The extravaganza will feature four amazing shows for the whole family. See a variety of all ages dance performances in contemporary, jazz and hip hop modalities. Schedule: Saturday, Recital at 1pm & MOVES dance concert at 7:30pm; Sunday, two performances of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (200 MAPA ballerinas), 1pm & 6pm. $17-22. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy Flickr/MAPA Maui