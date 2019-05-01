MAPA’s Spring Extravaganza will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Saturday, May 4th until Tuesday, May 7th. The four-day event features exciting dance performances by MAPA’s ensemble. Watch performances of Let’s Dance, MOVES, and Cinderella. Don’t forget to bring a lei for your favorite MAPA dancers! Go online for a full schedule and ticket info. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

