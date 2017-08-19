MAPA’s ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame will run at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Friday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Sept. 3. The show is based on the novel by Victor Hugo, directed by David C. Johnston and choreographed by Andre Morissette. It stars David Tuttle as Quasimodo and Danielle Mealani Delaunay as Esmerelda. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 3pm. $20-60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo Peter Swanzy