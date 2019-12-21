Check out the Mancandy Productions Drag Show at Diamonds in Kihei on Saturday, December 28th. For this edition of the Girly Show & Myssfits Drag Revue, guests can look forward to beauty, talent, sass, theatrics, and style. There’ll be many guest performers, cocktail specials, a late night menu, and much more. 21+. 10pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; diamondsicebar.com

photo credit Zen Panda Photography

