Check out the Mancandy Drag Show at Diamonds in Kihei on Saturday, March 23rd. It’s another super fun Girly Show and Myssfits Drag Revue with Chichi Dango LaRage, Amikka, and more. DJ Kurt will provide the beats, and there’ll be drink specials and a tasty late night menu. 21+. Doors open at 8:30pm, show starts at 10:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; diamondsicebar.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ManCandy Productions

