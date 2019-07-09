Check out a production of MAMMA MIA! at Historic Iao Theater from Friday, July 12th until Sunday, August 4th. Get ready to see and hear the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs on stage. It’s the ultimate feel good show! Directed and choreographed by Kalani Whitford. $20-$40. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm; Sunday matinee at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com
photo credit Wolf Pack
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
