Check out Mala’s Got Talent Karaoke Night at Mala Ocean Tavern on Wednesday, January 8th. Hosted by David Fincher, the night is sure to be full of talent and LOL moments. There’s over 35,000 songs to choose from, and there’ll also be a late night happy hour menu. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; malatavern.com

