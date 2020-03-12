Lip Sync Battle at Down the Hatch in Lahaina

There’s another awesome Lip Sync Battle happening at Down the Hatch in Lahaina on Monday, March 16th. If you can bust a move and make your lips move in sync with your hips, this event is for you. Winners have a chance to take home cash prizes, and DTH swag. Hosted by Brant Quick, get ready to laugh all night long! Sign up is at 9:30pm. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com

