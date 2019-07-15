Legally Blonde Jr. at Westin Maui Resort

A production of ‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ will be at Westin Maui Resort from Thursday July 18th-Sunday, July 21st. Presented by Theatre Theatre Maui, here’s an opportunity to celebrate their summer youth camp. Find out who plays Elle Woods, enjoy sass and wit, and LOL while only seeing pink! Advance tickets are available at Lahaina Music or 1-hour before the box office opens at the Westin’s Haleakala Ballroom. $15/age 13+ ; $9/age 6 -12; $5/age 3-5; Free/2 and under. Show starts at 7pm. The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Haleakala Ballroom, (2365 Ka’anapali Parkway, Lahaina); ttmwestmaui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Theatre Theatre Maui

